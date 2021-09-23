Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $101.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

