People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

