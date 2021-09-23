People s United Financial Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 64.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 79.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 116,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

