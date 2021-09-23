People s United Financial Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

