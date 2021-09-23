People s United Financial Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.