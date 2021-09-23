People s United Financial Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average of $191.56. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

