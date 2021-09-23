People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $274,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $2,694,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

