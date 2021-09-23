Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.77

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.77 and traded as low as $43.67. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 9,333 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $312.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $158,562 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.