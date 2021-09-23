People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. People’s United’s plans to merge with M&T Bank Corporation in an all-stock deal worth $7.6 billion. It has been also expanding via strategic acquisitions, supported by a healthy balance sheet. Gradual rise in loan demand will support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario in the time to come. The company’s solid capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company’s significant exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related costs and higher compensation costs limit People’s United's bottom-line extent.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

