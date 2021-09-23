pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $344.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $344.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00072485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00112243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00164343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99873026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.87 or 0.06985827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00788818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

