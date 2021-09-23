Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Perficient posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Perficient stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $122.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $32,026,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $13,038,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.