Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Down 11.8%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price fell 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 103,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,457% from the average session volume of 4,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

