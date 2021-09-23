Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $44.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,424.80. 123,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,425.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,348.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.