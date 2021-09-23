Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.60. 350,415 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

