Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 54,843 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,843 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 356,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,840. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

