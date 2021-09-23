Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 1,485,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811,477. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

