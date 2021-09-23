Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 241,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,119,957.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,710,656 shares of company stock worth $2,520,472,166. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

