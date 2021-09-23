Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

