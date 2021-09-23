Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Phillips 66 worth $372,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $67.01 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

