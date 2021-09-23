Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $56.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,669.03 or 0.99831165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00092453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.54 or 0.00828125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.07 or 0.00406919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00268829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,365,125 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.