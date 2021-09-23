PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at C$674,517.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$435.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.83.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

