Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.91% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

