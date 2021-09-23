Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.51 Million in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLAHU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $20,162,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $19,910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,978,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.