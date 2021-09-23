Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,775,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,940,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $487,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth $291,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.