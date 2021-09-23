Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.20% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,398,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,108 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,706,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 301,769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

