Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 473,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after buying an additional 231,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

