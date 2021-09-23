Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.95 Million Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.80% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $293,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

