Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.01 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $152.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

