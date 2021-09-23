Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 7,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

