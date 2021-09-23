Piper Sandler Comments on Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.4% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

