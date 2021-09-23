Piper Sandler Upgrades National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has C$40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.85.

Shares of NA opened at C$95.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$101.43.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8100003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

