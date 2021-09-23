Piper Sandler Weighs in on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

