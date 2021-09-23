Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0004

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $1.19 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044768 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

