PlayGame Market Cap Hits $358,120.31 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $358,120.31 and approximately $3,148.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00045249 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

