PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

