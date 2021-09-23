PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

