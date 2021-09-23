PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

NYSE RFP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $891.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.