PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $44,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

