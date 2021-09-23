PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.