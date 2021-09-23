PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.