PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 4.7%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 68,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 16,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBTHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

