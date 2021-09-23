Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.91

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.91 and traded as high as C$48.45. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$47.90, with a volume of 10,116 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

