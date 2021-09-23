PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.99

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 2004511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

PPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PPD by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

