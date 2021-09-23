PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PPL stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

