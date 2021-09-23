PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of PREKF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

