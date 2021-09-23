Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.17. 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

