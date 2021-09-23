Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 226,553 shares.The stock last traded at $34.25 and had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

