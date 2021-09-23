Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 149,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 147,443 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.