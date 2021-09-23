Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,038 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of ManpowerGroup worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

