Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 16.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

